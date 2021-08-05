When Will Starbucks Bring Back Pumpkin Spice? Coffeehouse Chain Continues Its Early Release Trend

Starbucks (SBUX) will begin selling its popular pumpkin spice items in stores this fall, and has already begun selling at-home products in grocery stores. The firm is following a previous habit of distributing the beverage early, but the decision comes as COVID-19 fears grow, potentially causing more Americans to remain at home.

Sales are frequently boosted by seasonal items.

The Seattle-based coffee chain reintroduced the drink in late August of this year, which was earlier than previous years. The release date has been set for August 27th in 2019 and August 25th in 2020.

“Starting this month, fall Starbucks coffee at-home items are back on grocery store shelves for a limited time, along with some new additions that are guaranteed to help everyone enjoy their seasonal favorites from the comfort of home,” Starbucks said on its website.

For a limited time, fall Starbucks® coffee at-home products are back on grocery store shelves, with new seasonal pumpkin spice favorites customers can enjoy from the convenience of their own homes, starting today. https://t.co/iqBpPVbfPH

At-home products are well-suited to the trends of 2021. With more coffee drinkers moving to oat milk and almond milk, non-dairy coffees have garnered a strong consumer following.

After a good third quarter, the chain is looking forward to the fourth.

Net revenues increased by 78 percent to a new high of $7.5 billion.

“Starbucks had a record third-quarter result, displaying strong momentum beyond recovery. Starbucks’ ability to move quickly and agilely, as well as to anticipate changing customer habits, has served to further differentiate the company, setting it well for this moment, according to President and CEO Kevin Johnson in a statement released on July 29.

Starbucks’ stock finished at $119.03 on Thursday, up $0.78, or 0.66 percent.