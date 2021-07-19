When Robinhood goes public, it wants to be valued at $35 billion.

When it goes public, the fast-growing online investment platform Robinhood hopes for a valuation of up to $35 billion, according to a regulatory filing released Monday.

Robinhood, which grew swiftly during the coronavirus outbreak, plans to sell shares for $38 to $42 each, valuing the IPO at up to $2.3 billion.

The objective of the service, which is particularly popular among younger investors, is to “democratize finance for all.”

At the end of March, the business had 18 million funded accounts and $81 billion in assets under custody.

Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt met as freshmen at Stanford University and cofounded the company in 2013.

The so-called “Reddit Rebellion,” in which retail investors banded together on the Reddit social network in 2021 to support beaten-down firms like GameStop and BlackBerry, was aided by Robinhood’s rising community of individual investors.

The stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “HOOD.”