When Is Apple’s iOS 15 Coming Out, And Why Do You Need It?

On Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) revealed a slew of new goods, as well as the iOS 15 operating system for iPhones and iPads.

On September 20, Apple users will be able to download the new operating system for free, which will include a number of new security features and updates.

Users are eagerly expecting the iOS 15 release, which promises more capabilities, including a FaceTime function that allows users to watch movies or listen to music while on the phone, as well as the ability to share their screen through ShareTime.

In addition, FaceTime calls have been upgraded with a new grid layout that allows users to see every face on a conversation for the first time, and Android and Windows users will be able to join a FaceTime call with an invite for the first time.

FaceTime also has a portrait mode that blurs the background to help you focus on the caller.

Also included in iOS 15 are changes to the mobile wallet, which allow users to utilize digital keys in the app to access their home, garage, workplace, or hotel.

In a cooperation with a chosen number of states, a user’s driver’s license or state ID can be added to the Apple Wallet and shown at airport security checks, depending on where they live.

The release of iOS 15 was centered on security. Apple included a feature called mail privacy protection, which hides IP addresses and their locations to prevent firms from associating their activity to other online activities. Senders can no longer see when a user opens an email, further enhancing Apple users’ privacy on their iPhone or iPad.

Translation improvements, camera upgrades, and emoji and multiple messenger photo sending are just a few of the other highlights.

The new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which go on sale on Friday, were also announced by Apple.

Apple’s stock was trading at $146.98 at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday, down $1.14, or 0.77 percent.