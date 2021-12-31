When Epstein committed himself, the US dropped charges against the guards on duty.

Charges against two New York prison guards who acknowledged to fabricating records on the night US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell in 2019 were dropped on Thursday by US prosecutors.

Epstein’s long-time British socialite accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting young girls to be sexually abused by him the day before.

After former guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas performed community service work as part of an earlier court bargain, federal prosecutors signed a “nolle prosequi” to withdraw charges against them.

Three months after Epstein’s death by hanging in his cell in August while awaiting trial for sex offences, the New York prison warders were indicted in November 2019.

They were accused of failing to make their rounds on August 9 and 10, 2019, and instead staying in their office surfing the Internet.

Noel and Thomas acknowledged to falsifying documents in order to appear to have completed their rounds that night.

On August 10, Epstein, a multimillionaire businessman and part of the US and worldwide jet set, was discovered dead before dawn. Although his abrupt death in detention sparked great controversy and conspiracy theories, the autopsy showed that he committed suicide by hanging.

Then-US Attorney General William Barr blasted “serious” flaws in the ostensibly secure prison where Epstein had been imprisoned since his arrest in July 2019 and was being investigated for sex crimes, particularly against young girls.

Maxwell, Epstein’s partner and collaborator, was convicted guilty of a litany of offenses, including trafficking in young girls for Epstein’s benefit, in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Maxwell, 60, risks decades in prison although a sentence date has not yet been set.

Even though he believed Epstein was guilty of the crimes he was charged with, her brother Kevin Maxwell told ABC News on Thursday that he was certain of his sister’s innocence and that her appeal will be successful.

“The reality is that there have been numerous jury cases, as well as miscarriages of justice involving juries, where verdicts have been overturned on appeal. This is just going to be another one, “Maxwell remarked.