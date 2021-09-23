When does COVID vaccine manufacturer Moderna believe the pandemic will be over?

According to COVID vaccine developer Moderna’s (MRNA) Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel, the epidemic may be ended sooner than projected.

Bancel told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, as reported by Reuters, that he believes the epidemic will be finished in a year because vaccine production will have increased to the point where worldwide supplies will be assured.

“As of today, in a year, I assume,” Bancel said when asked by Neue Zuercher Zeitung when the pandemic would be ended.

“If you look at the industry-wide development of manufacturing capacities over the last six months, enough doses should be accessible by the middle of next year for everyone on this planet to be vaccinated,” he concluded. Boosters should also be possible to the extent necessary,” says the author.

Bancel went on to tell the news organization that newborn vaccines would be available soon.

“Because the Delta variety is extremely contagious, those who do not get vaccinated will naturally immunize themselves. As a result, we shall find ourselves in a flu-like state. You have two options: get vaccinated or enjoy a pleasant winter. Or you can choose not to do it and risk being ill and possibly ending up in the hospital.”

However, Bancel stated that additional doses would “undoubtedly” be required, and that he expects governments to approve them for those who were vaccinated last fall.

“We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials,” he told Neue Zuercher Zeitung. They will serve as the foundation for the 2022 booster immunization. We’re also experimenting with Delta plus Beta, the next mutation predicted by scientists.”

“The volume of vaccination is the main limiting factor,” Bancel said, adding, “We would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the following year instead of merely 2 billion with half the dose.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 150 million doses of the Moderna COVID injection have been provided in the United States to far.

Moderna’s stock was trading at $451.63 at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, up $10.91, or 2.48 percent.