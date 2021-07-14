When a gun company creates a weapon that looks like it was made out of Legos, Twitter users are outraged.

Toy maker Lego sent a cease and desist letter to a Provo, Utah-based company to stop distributing “Block19,” a colorful kit that encases Glock handguns that seem like they were created from Legos blocks, after outcries from gun safety groups.

The Block19 was manufactured by Culper Precision, who billed it as “a boyhood fantasy come true.” Block19 prices ranged from $549 to $765.

Culper Precision stated on its official website, “We have been manufacturing firearms out of blocks for the previous 30 years and wanted to turn the script to aggravate Mom.” Culper Precision described the product as “Super Fun” on its Instagram page.

The company’s president, Brandon Scott, told the Washington Post that he will follow the cease and desist notice.

The product sparked controversy right away. Shannon Watts, the creator of Moms Demand Action, told the Washington Post that she was “sad and worried that children will die” after seeing the Block19. Watts sent multiple tweets regarding the Block19.

“…honestly, what childhood toy is more inviting than a big ole pile of blocks:” https://t.co/wBXl5GP6an This “Lego Glock” is a legitimate thing you can buy, build, and shoot:

In the last year, unintentional gunshots among minors have increased by 30%. pic.twitter.com/ZmQXiefOE7

Toys cannot be designed to look like weapons under federal law, but guns cannot be made to look like toys under federal law. If a child was hurt by his Lego gun, the gun maker claims it would be the fault of the customer, not his, because gun owners should put away their weapons.

Last week, I tweeted about a gun that looked like a toy, and our group contacted Lego, which then delivered a cease and desist order to the reckless gun maker, which he claims to be complying with. https://t.co/hl5P7OKiVW https://t.co/SH4QbwHfPw Read the full story here: https://t.co/hl5P7OKiVW https://t.co/SH4QbwHfPw

A Lego business spokeswoman told NPR, “We contacted [Culper], and they agreed to delete the product from their website and not produce or sell anything like this in the future.” https://t.co/9ziRLl58sm

Many others were concerned by what appeared to be a toy gun and took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

A actual gun that appears like a Lego toy, designed by a US weapons business.

This is a bad concept.

It’s a bad idea (I can’t emphasize this enough). pic.twitter.com/92zAal8egb

It will remain the world’s worst idea until Brendan O’Neill posts “Why I’m scared that outlawing the Lego gun would ruin Freedom Day.”

