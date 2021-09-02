WhatsApp is fined in Ireland for violating EU privacy laws.

After European authorities demanded that the punishment be doubled, Ireland levied a record fine on Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service for violating EU data privacy laws on Thursday.

Because Facebook’s European headquarters are in Ireland, the issue was entrusted to the country’s Data Protection Commission.

“And as a result of this reconsideration, the DPC has levied a fine of 225 million euros ($267 million) on WhatsApp,” the commission announced, vastly exceeding the 450,000-euro fine imposed on Twitter last year.

Because a number of big internet companies, including Apple, Google, and Twitter, have regional offices in Ireland, the DPC has been tasked with enforcing the EU’s historic General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) charter.

However, Ireland has come under fire for not being tough enough on digital behemoths, who are thought to be attracted to the nation by its 12.5 percent corporation tax rate.

WhatsApp has announced that it will appeal the ruling.

It added in a statement that it “disagrees with today’s verdict” and that the fines are “completely disproportionate.”

The DPC opened an investigation into WhatsApp in December 2018 to see if the messaging service had “fulfilled its GDPR transparency obligations” by informing users about how their data would be shared between WhatsApp and other Facebook firms.

The DPC proposed a fine of between 30 and 50 million euros in an initial finding submitted to other European regulators for approval last December, but a number of national regulators rejected the figure, prompting the start of a dispute resolution process in June.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) ordered the DPC to boost the penalties last month, with Germany’s authority leading the charge for a harsher penalty.

The fine has to “represent a high level of non-compliance that impacts all of WhatsApp’s processing in Ireland,” according to the EDPB.

It stated that the fine ought to be “effective, dissuasive, and reasonable.”

The GDPR, hailed as a powerful tool to bring cyber behemoths to heel, gave national watchdogs cross-border powers and the ability to levy large fines for data misuse.

However, Germany’s data protection commissioner, Ulrich Kelber, released an open letter in March criticizing the DPC for handling GDPR complaints in a “very sluggish” manner.