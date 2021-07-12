WhatsApp is facing increasing backlash for its aggressive privacy policies. Pop-Ups

WhatsApp users have complained to European Union consumer advocacy groups about being besieged with pop-ups urging them to accept the app’s revised terms of service following a recent privacy change. Adding to the confusion, the messaging service’s privacy change has left many users perplexed.

According to a press statement, the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) filed a complaint with the European Commission on Monday accusing WhatsApp of violating EU consumer rights.

There is also some uncertainty over whether the change gives Facebook more access to users’ personal information and authorization to share it with other companies.

In 2014, Facebook paid $19 billion to acquire WhatsApp.

Consumer groups are suing Facebook's WhatsApp for allegedly forcing users to approve changes to its privacy policy and terms of service.

The BEUC has filed a complaint with the European Commission and the EU’s network of consumer regulators.

BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said, “WhatsApp has been hammering users with aggressive and persistent pop-up notifications for months to force them to adopt its updated terms of use and privacy policy.”

“They’ve been reminding users that if they don’t accept the revised terms, they’ll lose access to their app. Consumers, on the other hand, have no idea what they’re accepting.”

According to the complaint, WhatsApp changed its terms of service and privacy policy in a nontransparent and difficult-to-understand manner.

“BEUC’s action stems from a misunderstanding of the modification to our terms of service’s purpose and impact. In response, WhatsApp said, “Our recent update highlights the options users have to message a business on WhatsApp and gives greater clarity about how we gather and utilize data.”

“The upgrade has no effect on our capacity to share data with Facebook or the privacy of your messages with friends and family, regardless of where they are in the world.”

WhatsApp is said to have a user base of over 2 billion people.