What’s the newest perk for Target employees? In the midst of a competitive labor market, free college tuition is available.

Target announced on Wednesday that it will pay for part-time and full-time employees’ college tuition, following other corporations that have provided similar incentives in an effort to motivate current and recruit new ones in a competitive job market.

Employees seeking a qualifying undergraduate degree will be entitled to receive full reimbursement for tuition, fees, and textbooks at 40 different universities.

Target will also provide employees with up to $10,000 a year to help them pay for advanced degrees and graduate programs. Over the next four years, the firm will invest $200 million in its education program.

The free tuition benefits are part of Target’s “Target Forward sustainability strategy,” which aims to “build an egalitarian and inclusive workforce,” and will be available starting in the fall.

According to the news release, Target’s chief human resources officer, Melissa Kremer, stated, “We don’t want cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that’s where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone.”

“Our employees are at the heart of Target’s strategy and performance, and we have a long history of investing in industry-leading wages, comprehensive benefits, and career opportunities to ensure that our employees succeed and have fulfilling careers at Target.”

The University of Arizona, Oregon State University, University of Denver, Morehouse College, and Cornell University are some of the universities where students can get degrees.

Chipotle and Starbucks have both implemented similar tuition arrangements for their employees. Walmart is one of the most recent firms to offer comprehensive tuition assistance. Target and Walmart both have education models that are fairly comparable.

Degrees must correspond with Target’s business strategy of “250 business-aligned programs” in order to be completely covered.

Business, computer science, information technology, and business management are all fully covered qualifications. Target will provide a $5,250 award to an undergraduate student who wishes to pursue a different degree.

Any Target employee in the United States is eligible for the benefit, including those who work in distribution centers and at the company’s headquarters.

Target’s tuition payments will be made directly to the institution.