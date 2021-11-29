What’s Next For Brett Biggs After Walmart’s CFO Steps Down?

Walmart (WMT) stated on Monday that after more than two decades with the retailer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will transfer into the for-profit and non-profit sectors.

Biggs has been the CFO of Walmart since 2015, and he joined the company in 2000. Once a replacement is found next year, Walmart has set the handover date for Jan. 31, 2023.

As part of his “new chapter,” Biggs will continue to serve on the board of Walmart’s FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital, according to a press release.

Biggs said of the news, “Given the company’s fantastic posture and momentum, now felt like the ideal time to transfer to the next chapter in my personal and professional life.”

Walmart’s CEO, Doug McMillon, said Biggs “elevated the finance organization and strengthened the team” during his time with the company.

Biggs’ departure comes after Walmart forecasted a robust holiday sales season.

The retailer upped its annual sales and profit forecasts in a mid-November update. In the third quarter, which ended Oct. 31, Walmart inventory levels increased by 11.5 percent. Because of its size, it was able to charter its own ships to transport items from Asia, avoiding many of the shipping delays that plagued other shops.

“We’re keeping our momentum going with great sales and profit increases around the world.

Looking ahead, we have the people, products, and prices in place to give our clients and members a wonderful holiday season,” McMillion said.

Walmart’s net income dropped to $3.11 billion from $5.14 billion the previous year, although overall revenue increased by 4.3 percent to $140.53 billion. In its most recent earnings release, the company beat Wall Street projections by 5 cents, earning $1.45 per share excluding items.

The company’s adjusted profit per share increased to $6.40. Profits per share were expected to be between $6.20 and $6.35. Walmart anticipates revenues to increase by more than 6% this year, according to their most recent financial report.

Walmart’s shares began at $143.56 at 9:35 a.m. ET, down 1.34 percent.