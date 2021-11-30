What’s New With Iraq Election Results After Seven Weeks?

Iraqi voters went to the polls more than seven weeks ago, but the final results are still pending as tensions in the war-torn country rise.

Since the parliamentary vote on October 10, a huge schism has emerged within the Shiite Muslim majority camp in Iraq about who should have a say in creating the next administration.

While the movement of fiery cleric and nationalist Moqtada Sadr gained ground in the polls, other pro-Iranian Shiite groupings saw their support dwindle, prompting their supporters to stage rallies alleging electoral fraud.

Behind the scenes, important people are hammering out the details of the future government.

However, observers caution that political disputes always carry the possibility of military escalation in a country still recovering from decades of war and upheaval, and where most parties have armed wings.

Mustafa al-Kadhemi, the incumbent Prime Minister, was unharmed after an explosive-laden drone struck his Baghdad apartment on November 7 in an incident that was not claimed by any party.

Here’s a look at the results of the Iraqi election and the current scenario.

After some parties claimed voter fraud, Iraqi election monitors began the lengthy manual recounts.

The electoral commission announced last Saturday that it had completed the recount of hundreds of ballot boxes.

The counts must be certified by a judicial committee within 10 days, after which the commission must name the winners within two days, with the result to be approved in federal court.

Sadr’s movement appeared to be the big winner in the 329-seat unicameral legislature, with more over 70 seats, according to preliminary results.

The Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, which has since been absorbed into the security system, which includes numerous pro-Iranian factions, was the largest loss in the Shiite camp.

According to preliminary figures, it lost nearly two-thirds of its parliamentary bloc while gaining 15 seats.

The early results have been dismissed by Hashed leaders as a “scam,” and their supporters have staged public protests yelling “No to fraud.”

The election commission’s message, according to political scientist Ihsan al-Shamari, was clear: “to give assurance that there have been no infractions and that the procedures were thorough.”

Since the US-led war deposed dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, the creation of governments in multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq has included difficult talks.

Rather than reflecting the number of seats won by parties, posts and ministries have been distributed based on concessions struck by the main blocs.

While powerful groups prefer to keep things as they are.