What’s Hot And What’s Not When It Comes To Repurposing Commercial Real Estate Assets.

The impact of COVID-19 on local and national commercial real estate markets reduced the value of CRE assets.

In today’s post-pandemic atmosphere, many assets simply do not “function.”

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a “life after death” for these places. If you’re an owner or developer who thinks beyond the box, they can be really useful.

Some of these asset types were already strained prior to the pandemic’s arrival.

The epidemic was just the final nail in the figurative coffin for shopping malls anchored by massive, big-box stores.

In many CRE markets, stand-alone, single-tenant retail properties with tenants such as restaurants, luxury merchants, small grocers, and bank locations are good examples of properties that are ideal candidates for repurposing.

Some examples of these types of qualities are as follows:

Local and regional malls — These facilities were already feeling the strain as their major anchor tenants struggled with falling sales and store closures.

Electronic commerce has harmed Macy’s, J.C. Penny, and Sears, which have lost many clients to the convenience of online purchasing. The pandemic’s on-and-off retail closures, as well as the fear of public gatherings, only added to the problem.

Many of these buildings have lost their tenants as a result of the retail closures and are ready to be repurposed.

Many of these types of properties are already being planned for mixed-use projects that include retail, hotel, residential, and hospitality components, both regionally and nationally.

Lenders are enthusiastic about the idea of assisting in the financing of these plans if the project is well-thought out, the developers have a track record, and the area’s demographics support the proposal.

We’ve all seen them lining the highways: medium and small retail “strip centers.” They usually comprise of multiple retail establishments (restaurants, hair or nail salons, general retail or small grocery stores), but you may have noticed that the larger “non-big-box” anchor has just vanished.

It may have been a local furniture store, a major national chain restaurant, or something else entirely.

These sites are ideal for repurposing into a local solution for whatever is required.

It may be more medical offices to serve the local hospital, vehicle dealerships (the automobile business has exploded, in case you hadn’t noticed), or just a revamping of the retail component of the mall that is less reliant on foot traffic from the larger anchor tenants.

They're known as "destination tenants."