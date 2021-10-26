What You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian’s Skim – Fendi Collaboration.

Skims, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, announced Monday that it has joined with Fendi, a luxury brand located in Rome, to launch a woman’s line on Nov. 9.

The apparel line “is a solutions-oriented brand designing the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear,” according to the Skims official website. Fendi was created in 1925 and later bought by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a luxury goods holding firm (LVMH).

“FENDI and SKIMS join forces to unveil a first of its kind collaboration, taking inspiration from both brands to create a sophisticated collection,” according to the cooperation website, FendiSkims.com.

According to Fendi, the collection was developed by Kardashian and British fashion designer Kim Jones and will include crop leggings, crop tops, and dresses. Fendi confirmed Jones as the artistic director of the women’s collection in September 2020.

Skims and Fendi will include “form-fitting tops and skirts starting at $950, $1,100 leggings, and a $2,950 puffer jacket, as well as Fendi x Skims–logo-printed undergarments, shapewear, and hosiery,” according to the Wall Street Journal Magazine. A leather dress with a price tag of $4,200 is also available.

The collection was described as “sexy, stretchy, and athletic-looking” by the Journal.

Fendi previously collaborated with rapper Nicki Minaj and artist Joshua Vides in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.

Kim Kardashian was named one of the eight 2021 Brand Innovators for the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s forthcoming Innovator Awards on Monday.

In the year 2019, Skims was released. It was valued at $1.6 billion in April. The brand was previously called Kimono, but Kardashian changed it owing to public anger.

Her shapewear company stated earlier this year that for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, it will provide underwear, loungewear, and pajamas, among other clothing products, with U.S. flags and Olympic rings with Team USA logo.