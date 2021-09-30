What We Know About North Korea’s “Hypersonic” Missile

North Korea tested a hypersonic glide missile this week, advanced weaponry that would be the nuclear-armed country’s most recent technological advance and might affect the strategic balance.

Here are some questions and answers on North Korea’s technology and capabilities:

Hypersonic vehicles are those that can go at least five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5, or more than 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) per hour.

They may also maneuver in mid-flight, making them much more difficult to track and intercept than standard missiles.

They diminish the opportunity to respond by reducing flying times.

They can carry nuclear or conventional warheads, depending on the design, and have the ability to shift the strategic balance.

So far, Russia is widely regarded as the world leader in the technology, having developed a spectrum of new hypersonic weapons branded “invincible” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Zircon, a ship-launched hypersonic missile that travels at seven times the speed of sound, was successfully tested in July.

It already has Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles and Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles that can be deployed from the air.

During tests, the Avangard reportedly reached speeds of 33,000 kilometers per hour, according to Russian officials.

Others are attempting to catch up: the United States is investing billions in a variety of research projects and announced this week that it had successfully tested an air-launched hypersonic missile made by Raytheon that reached a speed of “higher than Mach 5.”

According to the US Congressional Research Service, China has also tested hypersonic glide vehicles. Both Russian and Chinese hypersonic systems are planned to be nuclear-armed.

The Hwasong-8 missile is a North Korean missile with few details.

The test “verified the missile’s navigational control and stability,” as well as the “guiding manoeuvrability and gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic glide warhead” and the engine, according to Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency.

It didn’t mention how fast it went, but it did state it featured a “ampoule” fuel system, which is a propellant canister that might eliminate the need for on-site fueling.

Ordinary liquid-fueled missiles can’t be carried with their propellant on board since it’s too risky due to its volatility.

Instead, they must be fuelled right before launch, a time-consuming operation that allows an enemy plenty of time to track them down and destroy them.

The type of missile used has not been confirmed by Seoul.

The United States and South Korea are security allies with advanced radar and surveillance systems. Brief News from Washington Newsday.