What was the box office take for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron type, Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit the $1 billion mark at the global box office on Sunday.

After its December 13 release, the blockbuster became the highest-grossing film of 2021. The latest Spider-Man film grossed $467.3 million in North America and $587.1 million overseas at the box office. Only “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War” broke the $1 billion barrier in under a year.

The success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” comes after the film industry was affected severely by the pandemic, and the fast-spreading Omicron strain has contributed to an increase in COVID cases in December.

In October, CNBC reported that movie ticket sales in 2021 were approximately 70% lower than the $11.4 billion in 2019.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” became the first film to hit $1 billion since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2012, and the first picture to do so since the epidemic began in March 2020.

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told CNN Business, “What this means is quite mind-boggling.” “These figures might have been spectacular in a pre-pandemic age, but ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sprinting to a billion dollars in this market is difficult to comprehend.” On the movie review aggregate site Rottentomates.com, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has a 94 percent rating. Jon Watts directed the Marvel film, which stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya.

Since the release of “Spider-Man,” directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maquire in 2002, live-action Spider-Man films have enjoyed a commercial boom. The picture grossed $825 million in theaters.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” grossed more than $1.13 billion at the box office in 2019.