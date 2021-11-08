What To Expect From The Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Collaboration, When To Expect It, And Where To Buy It

After weeks of anticipation, skate clothing company Supreme and luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. announced a new collaboration on Sunday.

The move, which will go live on Thursday, was announced on Instagram by the two firms.

Supreme recently encouraged Instagram followers to sign up for a chance to shop at its upcoming Berlin store.

The collaboration will debut at 74 Torrestrasse, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

According to Hypebeast, featured items will include a pearl necklace with a silver tag portraying a male model wearing it, as well as sterling silver necklaces, a heart-shaped key pocket knife, studs, and a star bracelet, which has previously been advertised on Instagram.

Though a cooperation between a streetwear brand and a jewelry company is unusual, Supreme collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2017. In 2018, the company collaborated with Rimowa, which is owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, on a collection of luggage. Tiffany & Co. was purchased by the luxury goods company in 2020.

The partnership is part of Tiffany’s “This Is Not Your Mother’s Tiffany” campaign, which features musical artists Jay-Z and Beyonce in an ad featuring a previously unseen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. It also includes Beyonce wearing Tiffany’s fabled yellow diamond, which was first unveiled in South Africa in 1877 and has only been worn by three other people.

Tiffany’s ad campaign also features actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Blackpink singer Rose. Model Hailey Bieber and NBA player Kyle Kuzma are among the celebrities that are endorsing the brand.

Supreme, which is owned by VF Corporation and is based in New York, has collaborated with a number of other companies, including Nike, North Face, Vans, Champion, and Levi’s.