What the Belated Feminist, Angela Merkel, Did For Women

Angela Merkel, Germany’s first female chancellor, broke the glass ceiling and rose to prominence in international politics.

But it is only now, towards the end of her 16 years in power, that she has declared herself a feminist – for some in Germany, too little, too late.

Merkel was stumped for words when asked if she was a feminist in 2017, and she skirted the topic.

Merkel was less coy earlier this month during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. She declared, “I am a feminist.”

Merkel, who is stepping down from politics following Germany’s September 26 election, confessed she was “shy” about the moniker at first, but that her perspective had changed.

The 67-year-old explained, “Essentially, it’s about the idea that men and women are equal.”

Merkel’s late realization, according to Ines Kappert of Berlin’s Gunda Werner Institute for Feminism and Gender Democracy, is a “slap in the face” for women.

“She had 16 years to listen to feminists and improve women’s conditions in Germany, and she chose not to,” Kappert told AFP.

While Merkel’s career “deserves praise,” Kappert believes she failed to make structural changes in German society that benefit women.

The gender pay gap in Germany is one of the biggest in the European Union, at 19 percent in 2019, owing to the fact that many German women work part-time.

Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU party has rejected a long-standing feminist call to overhaul Germany’s married-couple tax system, which makes it less appealing for the lower-earning spouse, typically the woman, to work full-time.

Last year, Merkel’s cabinet agreed to a mandated quota for women on management boards, a measure championed by Merkel’s coalition partner, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Meanwhile, after much conservative wrangling, a measure requiring gender wage transparency was passed.

There are also fewer female lawmakers in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, than there were during Merkel’s tenure, falling from roughly 36% in 2013 to 31% currently.

Sudha David-Wilp, deputy director of the German Marshall Fund research tank in Berlin, remarked, “Merkel discovered feminism late in her career.”

“Perhaps she didn’t realize she was one of the few women on the global stage all these years because she was too busy resolving crisis after crisis.”

The no-nonsense chancellor is known for holding her own — on rare occasions – against Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Donald Trump. Brief News from Washington Newsday.