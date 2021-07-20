What Steps Do You Need To Take To Become A Space Tourist?

As space tourism takes momentum, thrill seekers will soon be able to get their adrenaline rushes — and envy-inducing Instagram photos – from the final frontier.

All you’ll need is a little bit of perseverance. And there’s a lot of money involved.

Here’s a breakdown of the current situation.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic are two companies that offer short “suborbital” journeys of a few minutes.

The crew capsule detaches and crosses the Karman line (62 miles or 100 kilometers in height) before falling back to Earth with three parachutes, according to Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Virgin Galactic launches a rocket-powered spaceplane from a large carrier plane that takes off from a horizontal runway. This, in turn, soars to a height of over 50 miles before gliding back.

Up to six passengers can unbuckle from their seats in both cases to enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness and take in the view of Earth from space.

Following two further test flights, Virgin Galactic has announced that regular commercial flights will commence in 2022. With 600 tickets sold so far, they already have a huge waiting list.

However, the company anticipates operating up to 400 flights per year in the future. In a prize draw, two seats on one of the first flights are up for grabs; registrations are open until September 1st.

Blue Origin intends to fly two more times this year, the first by September at the earliest, and “many more” the following year.

Reality television is another way to go to space. The winner of a competition on the upcoming show Space Hero will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, according to the show.

Virgin Galactic’s first tickets sold for between $200,000 and $250,000 each, but the corporation has warned that future ticket prices would rise.

Prices have yet to be released by Blue Origin. The winner of a $28 million public auction for a ticket on the first crewed flight chose to postpone their trip.

Instead, Dutch youngster Oliver Daemen won the seat, with firm CEO Bob Smith saying that numerous bids over $20 million were received.

A seat aboard Space Neptune, a capsule with 360-degree views that is carried into the upper atmosphere by a balloon the size of a football stadium, costs $125,000 for the more “budget conscious.”

Despite the promise of amazing views, the balloon only reaches a height of 19 miles, which is far from the edge of space. Brief News from Washington Newsday.