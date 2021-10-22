What It Takes to Become One of America’s Favorite Places to Work.

Welcome to the inaugural ranks of The Washington Newsday’s Most Loved Workplaces. The following list of 100 small, medium, and large businesses comes at a critical time for both employees and their managers. The workplace has been turned upside down by COVID-19, and the relationship between employees and their employers has never been more tense. According to the United States Department of Labor, 11.5 million people left their jobs in the second quarter alone. (Are you doing everything you can to keep your staff happy? You’d better be careful.) To be sure, there are other lists that rank good companies. However, we feel our rankings, which were created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, are unique and go further. We’re looking at more than simply how many perks firms offer, such as a good 401(k), medical coverage, and paid time off. Those are, of course, critical considerations. But what we’re really interested in is how people feel about their workplaces. After all, there’s a considerable difference between employees who like free Doritos and those who actually love and are in sync with the company they work for.

“The research that underpins the rankings was developed in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh and is focused squarely on the degree to which employees have a positive feeling about their employer,” says Louis Carter, CEO of the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development center and think tank that developed the research that underpins the rankings. In other words, they have a “strong emotional attachment to” or “love for” their workplace.

What is the significance of this? Because a company’s performance is closely related to its “emotional connection.” Carter and the BPI team, which includes head of research Scott Baxt, have researched over 3,500 managers, leaders, and employees from a variety of industries and companies over the years. Employees who enjoy working for a company are four times more likely to be particularly productive, according to their results. Not surprisingly, the same employees tend to stay put, reducing turnover.

What are the two most important variables that contribute to this type of loyalty? For one thing, they get respect from their supervisors. It is also significant from the standpoint of the workers.