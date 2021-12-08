What Is the Weight of the World’s Largest Pot Brownie? On National Brownie Day, a question was answered.

On Wednesday, the world’s largest brownie was unveiled to commemorate National Brownie Day. MariMed Inc., a cannabis startup based in Norwood, Massachusetts, designed it.

The brownie measures 3-feet broad, 3-feet long, and 15-inches tall, according to USA Today. It was prepared with traditional ingredients. 81 pounds of flour, 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 2 pounds of baking powder, 3 pounds of salt, and 122 pounds of cocoa powder are all called for in the recipe.

To top things off, the recipe for this massive brownie called for almost 20,000 mg of THC. The brownie weights 850 pounds, making it the largest ever manufactured, according to MariMed.

In a press statement, MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall remarked, “For many of us, handmade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles.”

The giant pot brownie was created to promote Bubby’s Baked, a line of edibles that will be available in 2022.

This isn’t, however, the world’s largest brownie. According to Guinness World Records, the title belongs to a brownie created on Sept. 12, 2013 by Something Sweet Bake Shop in Daphne, Alabama. 243 pounds was the weight of that brownie.