What Is The Threat From The Islamic State In Afghanistan?

The devastation caused by two suicide bombers at Kabul airport has fueled fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could become an increasingly strong magnet for terror groups such as Islamic State.

The bombs, which were claimed by the regionally based Islamic State-Khorosan or IS-K, killed a large number of people, including 13 US soldiers, and were carried out despite several site-specific intelligence indications that an attack was likely.

The military death toll was the Pentagon’s biggest single-day loss in Afghanistan since 2011.

Terrorist attacks sparked the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, toppling the previous Taliban rule, and many analysts fear that with the Taliban’s return after 20 years of conflict, the country would once again become fertile habitat for groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Breakaway members from the Pakistani Taliban joined militants in Afghanistan to form a regional chapter, professing allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, months after the Islamic State declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The group was formally recognized by the central Islamic State leadership the following year as it established itself in northeastern Afghanistan, particularly in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Nuristan.

According to UN observers, it has managed to establish sleeper cells in other parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Kabul.

According to a UN Security Council assessment released last month, its current size ranges from several thousand active militants to as few as 500.

Khorasan is a historical term for the region, which includes parts of Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia today.

Some of the deadliest attacks in recent years have been carried out by the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter.

It has massacred citizens in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals in both countries.

The gang has targeted Muslims from heterodox sects, such as Shiites, in particular.

Last year, it was implicated for a shocking massacre in which gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in a predominately Shiite Kabul neighborhood, killing 16 mothers and mothers-to-be.

IS-Khorasan has failed to control any territory in the region, suffering massive losses as a result of Taliban and US-led military operations.

According to UN and US military estimates, IS-Khorasan now mostly operates through covert cells situated in or near cities to carry out high-profile strikes, following a period of significant defeats.

Despite the fact that both groups are hardline Sunni Islamist extremists, they have little affection for one another.

They couldn’t agree on the tiniest details. Brief News from Washington Newsday.