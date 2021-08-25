What is the significance of August 31 as the date for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan?

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he wants all US troops out of Afghanistan by August 31, putting an end to a huge two-week airlift that could leave evacuees behind.

In February 2020, former President Donald Trump reached a deal with Taliban terrorists that all US forces would leave Afghanistan by May 1 of this year.

When Biden took office in January, he ordered a review. On April 14, he announced a four-month extension to Trump’s timeline, claiming that US and NATO forces will be out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

The focus was on evacuating the remaining 2,500 US troops, tens of thousands of NATO troops, and 16,000 civilian contractors in the nation.

The timing of the US exit and the commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to critics, may not be favorable.

Biden announced an earlier, more exact end date in early July.

“On August 31st, our military operation in Afghanistan will come to an end,” he stated.

Washington also sought to give the Afghan government more time to coordinate its war against the Taliban, including transferring over sites and weapons that had previously been under US control to Afghan forces.

The Taliban’s onslaught against Afghan soldiers was anticipated to be slowed, if not stopped, by Washington and NATO allies. According to US intelligence, government forces should be able to hold out for at least six months after the US leaves.

The State Department felt that the delay would allow US residents and tens of thousands of Afghans and their families who had worked for US forces and had been offered “special immigrant visas” (SIVs) to resettle in the US to leave.

Instead, Afghan soldiers refused to fight, and the Taliban grabbed one provincial seat after another in a rapid-fire campaign in July and August, eventually marching into Kabul on August 15.

Suddenly, time was running out.

The astounding rapidity with which that triumph was achieved sparked a panicky attempt by tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners, including diplomatic officials, to evacuate the country as soon as possible.

Thousands of US forces were sent on August 14 to take control of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in preparation for a huge airlift.

Since August 14, the total number of evacuees from the United States and other nations had topped 71,000, with more than 21,000 flying out in the last 24 hours.

However, thousands of people remained stranded, both inside and outside the airport, due to sluggish processing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.