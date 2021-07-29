What Is The Saweetie Combo Meal From McDonald’s, And When Can You Get It?

McDonald’s (MCD) has released yet another celebrity-inspired combo meal, this time featuring singer Saweetie.

A Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Sprite, as well as Tangy BBQ and Sweet ‘N Sour dipping sauces, will be available on Aug. 9.

#TheSweetieMeal pic.twitter.com/YzBRbFbPQz tap in

The Saweetie combo meal is being marketed as a remix, with fans of the hip hop rapper being able to customize it by ordering it with fries, dipping sauces, or Chicken McNuggets on the Big Mac.

In recent months, McDonald’s has counted on the star power of a singer to attract customers with a combo meal for the fourth time.

The burger chain also collaborated with Travis Scott, J Balvin, a reggaeton musician, and BTS, a Korean musical group. In 1992, McDonald’s collaborated with former Chicago Bulls basketball player Michael Jordan to produce the first star-studded combo meal, which included a Quarter Pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce.

Saweetie, whose successes include “My Type” and “Best Friend,” has a fan base of 12.3 million Instagram followers.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up in Hayward, California, all the way through my college days – so I had to get my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she said in a statement on her partnership with the business. There are numerous ways to enjoy my order, depending on my mood. I prefer to keep things interesting — you’re right.”

At participating McDonald’s restaurants, the Saweetie combo meal can be ordered in-restaurant, by McDelivery, at the drive-thru, or via the McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s also promised more surprises in the coming weeks as a result of its partnership with Saweetie. It also released a merchandising collection as part of its collaborations with Scott and BTS.

As of 12:52 p.m. on Thursday, McDonald’s stock was trading at $244.73, up $2.95, or 1.22 percent.