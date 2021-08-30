What Is The Name Of The Taliban’s Supreme Leader?

A diverse mix of Taliban individuals have visited Kabul in the days after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan — hardened commandos, armed madrassa students, and greying commanders returning from years of exile.

One notable exception has been the group’s supreme leader.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, on the other hand, may finally make a public appearance – and soon, according to the Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed, “He is present in Kandahar.”

Since 2016, when he was taken from relative obscurity to manage a movement in crisis, Akhundzada – the so-called commander of the faithful – has commanded the Taliban as its chief.

The preacher was charged with the huge task of reconciling a jihadist movement that had briefly fragmented after a brutal power struggle after assuming control of the insurgency.

The infighting erupted after the party was dealt a series of blows, including the assassination of Akhundzada’s predecessor and the discovery that the Taliban’s founder Mullah Omar had been killed in secret.

Akhundzada’s day-to-day work is still largely unknown, with his public visibility mostly limited to the release of annual messages during Islamic holidays.

Only one photograph of the Taliban leader has been released.

In recent days, the heads of the group’s various sections have openly lectured in Kabul mosques, visited with opposition activists, and even interacted with Afghan cricket authorities.

The Taliban have a long history of concealing their supreme leader.

Mullah Mohammad Omar, the group’s enigmatic founder, was known for his hermit habits and rarely visited Kabul during the Taliban’s rule in the 1990s.

Instead, Omar stayed mostly hidden, refusing to even engage with visiting delegations.

He stayed in his Kandahar property, the militant movement’s birthplace and the epicenter of the country’s iron-fisted government in the 1990s.

Despite this, Omar’s word was law, and no single figure has emerged to dominate the movement in the same way.

Prior to the Taliban’s statement that Akhundzada will appear shortly, Laurel Miller, the International Crisis Group’s Asia program director, said he had adopted a “reclusive” manner akin to the founder Omar.

Miller speculated that the secrecy could be fueled by security concerns, citing the killing of his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, by a US drone strike.

“It’s also feasible that, like Mullah Omar, he’ll withdraw and execute his authority in a remote manner after demonstrating himself,” the expert said.

