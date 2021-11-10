What Is the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s? Mariah Carey Meal Deals Are Available For 12 Days In December.

McDonald’s (MCD) has teamed up with yet another celebrity to promote yet another meal deal in an effort to attract a new customer group to its restaurants.

The latest collaboration is a 12-day agreement with Mariah Carey that will take place during December, providing McDonald’s customers with a full menu of “free treats.”

Mariah Carey is back for the holidays, and she’s bringing a complete menu with her.

twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2

McDonald’s will unveil a new item on the Mariah Menu that will be given away for free with a $1 minimum purchase on the burger chain’s app from December 13 to December 24. According to McDonald’s, each person will be given one Mariah Menu item per day.

McDonald’s is counting on Mariah Carey’s celebrity power during the holidays, with her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” being one of the most popular holiday songs of the season. She also collaborated with Khalid and Kirk Franklin on a new Christmas song, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” which was published on Nov. 5.

“Some of my best memories with my kids are our family outings to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” Carey, who has over 10.3 million Instagram followers, said in a statement. My favorite is the Cheeseburger, with additional pickles.” McDonald’s has also promised additional surprises from Carey and advised users to keep the app turned on.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has teamed up with a celebrity to provide a meal bargain.

The fast-food chain signed deals with BTS, a Korean boy band, and Saweetie, a rapper, earlier this year.

McDonald’s has not teamed up with a celebrity on a combo meal since 1992, when it collaborated with former Chicago Bulls basketball player Michael Jordan on his favorite meal, which comprised a Quarter Pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce.