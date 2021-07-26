What Is the COVID Delta Variant and How Does It Affect Gas Prices?

According to figures released on Monday, the nation’s average gas price has declined marginally after reaching a peak for 2021. The American Automobile Association (AAA) and industry watchdog GasBuddy both ascribed the price drop to a rise of COVID-19 cases owing to the Delta variant.

Last week, gasoline demand in the United States reached a new peak for 2021, surpassing that of the week of the July 4 holiday. “This suggests that drivers aren’t giving up their desire to get on the road just yet,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release on Monday.

According to the most recent data from GasBuddy, which compiles its data from more than 11 million individual price reports spanning over 150,000 gas stations across the country, the nation’s average gas price has dropped 2.9 cents per gallon from a week ago.

As of Monday morning, the national average gas price was $3.14 a gallon. Diesel prices have also dropped modestly in recent weeks, falling 0.7 cents to $3.26 per gallon.

Despite this, the national average gasoline price is 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and 97.2 cents higher than a year ago. The current lower prices and rising demand, according to De Haan, can be attributed to two key variables.

“Average gas prices in most states ultimately drifted lower as oil prices struggled under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increased oil production,” he said in a statement released Monday.

The Delta variation was also identified as a contributor in the drop in gas costs in a report released by AAA on Monday.

In a Monday news release, AAA spokeswoman Mark Jenkins noted, “Concerns over the Delta variation severely impacted the crude oil market last week.” “Gas prices are unlikely to fluctuate considerably this week, as futures prices are marginally higher than they were a week ago.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies decided on July 18 to increase crude oil output by 400,000 barrels per day each month beginning in August and continuing through the end of 2022.

However, AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee believes customers will not notice much of a difference. This is a condensed version of the information.