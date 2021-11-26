What Is Small Business Saturday And How Can I Get Involved In 2021?

The 12th annual Small Business Saturday will take place on Nov. 27 this year. The American event takes place every year on the last Saturday in November, around the time when Christmas spending peaks.

According to the US Small Business Administration, the holiday encourages shoppers to buy things locally from independent merchants and is considered a trademark of American Express, which launched the day in 2010.

People are encouraged to invest in their communities rather than giant companies throughout the Christmas season. During the Christmas season, which encompasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday, huge stores, rather than local businesses, see the most purchases.

Despite the pandemic, a poll commissioned by American Express found that reported spending on Small Business Saturday 2020 totaled $19.8 billion, up from $19.6 billion in 2019, demonstrating the program’s success.

According to the Small Business Administration, the United States has almost 32 million independent small enterprises. Despite this, small businesses were the hardest hit by the pandemic, while internet retailers such as Amazon reaped the benefits. The pandemic is still wreaking havoc on many tiny enterprises.

Small Business Saturday and other similar campaigns encourage people to shop at companies owned by Black, Indigenous, Latin American, or Asian individuals to support communities that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and structural injustice.

