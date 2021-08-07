What Is NBA Collusion, Exactly? A Look At How Free Agents Can Overprice Their Services.

Is the NBA working together to keep point guard Dennis Schroder out of the league? The quick answer is no, probably not, but it’s a current issue that won’t go away until his contract situation is settled.

The NBA’s anti-collusion clause is Article XIV of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which prohibits two or more clubs from coordinating in ways that affect players financially. Theoretically, if numerous NBA teams agreed not to sign Schroder for a reason we already know about or one we don’t, it would be a violation of the NBA’s own regulations, state law, and federal law because it would stifle competition and impede the free market. It’s a major deal, as the NFL’s collusion to kill Colin Kaepernick’s career demonstrated.

Article XIV goes as far as any league’s bylaws or governing agreement has ever gone in addressing collusion:

“…no NBA Team, its employees, or agents will enter into any contracts, combinations, or conspiracies, express or implied, with the NBA or any other NBA Team, their employees, or agents: (a) to negotiate or not to negotiate with any Veteran or Rookie; (b) to submit or not to submit an Offer Sheet to any Restricted Free Agent; (c) to offer or not to offer a Player Contract to any Free Agent; (d) to exempt or not to exempt any Free Agent

Article X!V’s objective is straightforward: to protect a player from financial harm caused by collusion between teams. This clearly includes two or more NBA teams coordinating not to provide a contract to a specific player. Tacit collusion is a legal word that refers to a collusion agreement reached in secret. In professional sports, collusion would take this shape because no team would go on record or put collusion in writing. It’s no different from when oil-producing countries agree to fix prices informally, as may be the case here.

Michael Epstein, a New Jersey injury lawyer and NBA enthusiast, emphasizes the seriousness of conspiracy.

"Collusion might be a severe issue, especially in the setting of a professional sports league, which is supposed to function as an open and free market for athletes' professional services. The legal hurdle to overcome in proving that the teams in any league are legitimate.