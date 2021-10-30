What Is In The G20-Agreed Global Tax Reform?

G20 leaders backed a historic pact on Saturday aimed at eradicating tax havens after years of negotiations, however some developing countries believe it falls short.

The OECD-brokered agreement to more equally tax multinational firms and establish a minimum tax of 15% on global corporations has been signed by 136 nations representing more than 90% of global GDP.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, praised the “historic” approval by world leaders, which was confirmed by sources close to the G20 conference in Rome ahead of a formal statement due on Sunday.

The tax change, first proposed in 2017 and boosted by US Vice President Joe Biden’s support, is set to take effect in 2023.

However, because each country must translate the global agreement into national legislation, this deadline will very definitely be pushed out, with Biden facing some of the most vehement local opposition.

“It’s highly possible that the deal will be postponed,” Giuliano Noci, a strategy professor at Milan’s Polytechnic business school, told AFP.

“The devil is in the details — all issues of implementation must be settled, and national parliaments must approve it.”

The first pillar of the reform, which entails taxing corporations where they made their profits rather than where they are located, has met with considerable opposition in the United States Congress.

It primarily targets internet behemoths like Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, which are professionals at locating their operations in low-tax jurisdictions, allowing them to pay pitiful tax rates in proportion to their enormous profits.

“It would be doomed to failure if the US pulled out of the deal,” Noci warned.

However, Noci believes Congress will approve the bill, stating that “attitudes toward the internet giants have evolved drastically in recent years.”

According to the OECD, a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% could increase global tax revenues by $150 billion each year.

About 100 multinational corporations with yearly revenues of more than 20 billion euros will have a portion of their taxes transferred to the nations where they do business.

Many developing countries, however, have criticized this, as well as the 15% minimum tax rate, as insufficient.

Not least because the global average tax rate is now 22 percent, which is still significantly below the average of 50 percent in 1985.

Argentina is pushing for a tax rate of 21%, or perhaps 25%, because "multinational tax evasion is on the rise."