What is Grey Poupon Wine? Fans of mustard are perplexed: ‘I don’t want to drink this,’ says the narrator. It’s a Twitter Field Day.

La Moutarde Vin is a limited-edition white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds from the manufacturers of Grey Poupon mustard.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has introduced the world’s first mustard-inspired wine, based on its Dijon mustard formula.

According to Kraft-Heinz, the wine, a full-bodied Viognier 2020, contains notes of spice, citrus and floral qualities, as well as an acidity balance. It goes great with a classic Croque Monsieur, Dijon maple-glazed salmon, a meat and cheese charcuterie board, and of course, Grey Poupon.

While Kraft Heinz was ecstatic about the Dijon wine’s launch, many mustard aficionados on social media weren’t so enthusiastic and weren’t afraid to express their displeasure.

On the site, one Twitter user simply said, “Yuck.”

Grey Poupon Makes Wine from Mustard Clones https://t.co/MfDQw09MXP

One person mocked the notion by adding, “Pardon me. I’m riffing on the company’s legendary commercial for Grey Poupon mustard.” But I’m not going to drink it.”

Please excuse me. But I’m not going to drink it. However, I still enjoy mustard on a sandwich. @jordan327 has more to say. https://t.co/qCpBaIPzGh

Still, another befuddled mustard fan pointed out that the idea was not April Fool’s Day-worthy.

It isn’t even April 1st… https://t.co/upbT8jdiNB

“We’ve watched as leisurely lunches have been supplanted by food delivery apps and deskside rapid snacking,” Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “At Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel like it’s worth enjoying once more.”

GreyPouponWine.com is offering the La Moutarde Vin with an 8-ounce jar of Grey Poupon Dijon mustard for $30 while supplies last.

Kraft Heinz shares were trading at $37.04 at 1:06 p.m. ET on Tuesday, up 15 cents, or 0.41 percent.