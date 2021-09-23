What Is Fat Freezing and How Does It Work? A Supermodel Recounts Her Ordeal of Being Brutally Disfigured.

CoolSculpting, often known as “fat freezing,” has grown in popularity as a means to lose weight. It’s popular among those looking to lose belly fat or “love handles.” A significant consequence from a cosmetic treatment, on the other hand, can leave someone permanently “disfigured.”

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) is a problem that can lead the treatment to perform the exact opposite of what it was meant to do. After a cold sculpting procedure, someone who has PAH acquires a massive and firm mass beneath their skin, which makes them appear “larger” than they were before.

Linda Evangelista, a famous supermodel, spoke up about her difficulties with the operation on Wednesday, claiming that after two subsequent surgeries to correct the PAH, she has become “unrecognizable” due to deformities.

A person attends to a cool sculpting session expecting a “noninvasive” fat-reduction technique that involves freezing fat.

“Fat freezing, also known as cryolipolysis, is a nonsurgical fat reduction method that uses cold temperatures to remove fat deposits in specific body locations. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “the technique is aimed to remove localized fat deposits or bulges that do not respond to diet and exercise.”

Fat freezing can sometimes take an unforeseen turn, leaving permanent affects that can only be eliminated surgically. PAH removal surgery might sometimes result with problems.

According to a research published in the medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2018, PAH occurs in 1 out of every 4,000 treatment cycles, resulting in a 0.025 percent incidence.

