What is Elon Musk’s address? Telsa’s CEO claims that his home is a $50K rental, not a $12 million mansion.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, denied on Wednesday that he lives in a billionaire’s estate, according to a Wall Street Journal report. He claimed to be residing in a $50,000 rented home close to his SpaceX facility.

Musk has been residing at a $12 million mansion in Austin, Texas, owned by his friend Ken Howery, a co-founder of PayPal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“What Mr. Musk hasn’t said, and what few people know, is that for about a year he has also been living in a waterfront estate in Austin owned by a rich friend nicknamed ‘Kenny,’ people familiar with the matter say—a home so lavish that when it was sold just a few years ago, it was the most expensive listed in the Texas capital,’ “According to the Journal report,

“The WSJ piece is untrue,” Musk wrote in an email to Business Insider. I don’t reside there and have no intention of buying a home there.” According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk is the world’s richest man, with a net worth of $261 billion. He did, however, announce on Twitter in May that he would be “selling practically all tangible goods” and “owning no house” in order to live a simpler and more basic existence.

Almost all of my physical belongings are being sold. Will not own a home.

“My primary residence is simply a $50,000 house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX,” Musk tweeted in June. However, it’s pretty cool.” The Journal’s story came after Time magazine named Musk “Person of the Year” and noted that “the richest man in the world does not own a house.” In a text message to the Journal, Howery said: “Elon does not reside at my residence; instead, he resides in South Texas. When he came to Austin, he slept at my house as a guest on occasion.”