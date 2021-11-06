What is causing the Western Sahara conflict to escalate?

Morocco’s long-frozen Western Sahara dispute with the Polisario Front independence movement has erupted in recent months, escalating already strained relations between the kingdom and Algeria, which backs the Polisario.

Three Algerians were killed on a highway across the area, which Algiers claims was the result of a Moroccan strike, raising fears of escalation.

So, what’s on the line, and what are the dangers?

Morocco considers the Western Sahara, a former Spanish province with vast phosphate reserves and good Atlantic fishing areas, to be its own sovereign country.

In 1975, Hassan II, the present king’s father, dispatched 350,000 civilian volunteers into the territory on the legendary Green March, which took place 46 years ago this Saturday.

Shortly after, Spain departed, leaving Morocco and Mauritania to battle the Polisario Front, which declared a Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic with the help of Algeria, a country with strong anti-colonial history.

Mauritania requested peace after a 15-year war, but Morocco steadily overran 80% of the country before a UN-monitored truce took effect in 1991.

The cease-fire agreement called for a UN-supervised referendum on the territory’s self-determination with all choices on the table, but Morocco has since rejected any vote that includes independence as an option, instead opting for limited autonomy.

Morocco normalized diplomatic relations with Israel in December of last year, in exchange for the Trump administration’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

After Moroccan forces invaded no man’s land to break a blockade by Sahrawi activists of a roadway linking Moroccan-controlled territory with Mauritania, the Polisario proclaimed the 1991 ceasefire null and void.

According to the Polisario, both the roadway and the military raid broke a decades-old peace.

“We’re seeing an escalating tendency,” said Dalia Ghanem, a Carnegie Middle East Center resident researcher and Algeria expert.

According to an informed Moroccan source, the Polisario has launched repeated attacks on Moroccan forces since then, killing six Moroccan soldiers.

To make matters worse, Algeria severed ties with Morocco in August after the kingdom was accused of using Israeli spyware against Algerian authorities and a Moroccan official expressed sympathy for separatists in the largely Berber Kabylie region east of Algiers.

Algeria has taken “an increasingly hostile position against its neighbor” as a result of a series of affronts, according to Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa project director at the International Crisis Group.

