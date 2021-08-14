What Is a Remote Control? In the midst of the pandemic, a startup company has been valued at $1 billion.

Remote.com, a company that helps companies hire remote workers all over the world, just raised $150 million in new investor capital, bringing its worth to $1 billion.

The San Francisco-based startup, which began in 2019, bills itself as “your local HR team on every continent,” because it assists businesses of all kinds in hiring, paying, and working with workers and contractors from anywhere in the world.

So far, they’ve established local legal entities in 50 countries and hired workers on behalf of their customers through these entities. According to CNBC, they expect to have organizations in 80 nations by the end of 2021, and the rest of the world by 2022.

Job The coronavirus pandemic, according to Van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote, has aided the company’s growth by allowing more employees to realize they don’t need to walk into an office to complete their job.

He told the publication, “There’s now a general understanding, a realization, that I don’t have to be in the office to accomplish my business.”

In November, Remote completed a $35 million Series A investment round. This takes the startup’s total financing to close to $200 million since its inception.

Remote has increased 65 times in the last year thanks to the two fundraising rounds, while its customer base has grown 10 times, according to Van der Voort.

“We could specify practically any number…we would be able to raise that amount,” Van der Voort said, noting that new investors had entered the market in addition to established venture capitalists.