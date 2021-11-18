What Investing Can Teach Us From “Moneyball”

In 2002, financial journalist Michael Lewis was one of many sports enthusiasts who were astonished that the Oakland Athletics were so close to reaching the World Series, Major League Baseball’s peak.

The A’s tied the New York Yankees for the most victories in the regular season with 103. The two teams, though, couldn’t have been more dissimilar.

The Athletics were a small-market team with a $44 million salary, whereas the Yankees had a $125 million payroll.

Lewis traveled to Oakland to speak with A’s General Manager Billy Beane. “Ask him,” Beane answered, pointing across the room at Assistant General Manager Paul DePodesta, when Lewis inquired how the squad had been so successful. DePodesta (who was the inspiration for Jonah Hill’s fictitious character, Peter Brand, in the film “Moneyball”) claimed to have collected every possible statistic from every MLB franchise dating back decades.

He then utilized SABRmetrics (called after the Society for Baseball Research, or SABR) regression analysis to figure out which one statistic was the most predictive of victories.

He came across something shocking. None of baseball’s most popular statistics — batting average, home runs, RBI, and earned run average (ERA) — mattered as much as on-base percentage (OBP).

The ability of a batter to go from the batter’s box to first base is measured by his OBP. A hit, a walk, or even being hit by a pitch can all result in this. The clubs with the greatest OBP beat their peers, according to DePodesta’s data, regardless of how players got to first base.

Beane and DePodesta used this insight to put together a ragtag squad of OBP magicians in 2002. The A’s of 2002 lacked star power, but they did set a new American League record by winning 20 games in a row, and they tied the Yankees for the best regular-season record.

Oakland’s SABRmetrics method has subsequently expanded throughout MLB, thanks to Lewis’ influential book “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game.”

What is the connection between ‘Moneyball’ and investing?

Many investors are on the lookout for home run stocks, or assets that might quadruple in value in a short period of time.

The trouble with swinging for the fences, as DePodesta discovered, is that you strike out a lot. Home runs are spectacular in both baseball and investing, but they’re also infrequent and can be expensive.

Inexperienced investors are prone to focusing on high-profile stocks —.