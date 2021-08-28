What Has Happened To The Taliban’s Supreme Leader?

A diverse mix of Taliban individuals have visited Kabul in the days after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan — hardened commandos, armed madrassa students, and greying commanders returning from years of exile.

One notable exception has been the group’s supreme leader.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, dubbed the “commander of the faithful,” has headed the Taliban as its leader since 2016, when he was plucked from relative obscurity to lead a beleaguered cause.

The preacher was charged with the huge task of reconciling a jihadist movement that had briefly fragmented after a brutal power struggle after assuming control of the insurgency.

The infighting erupted after the party was dealt a series of blows, including the assassination of Akhundzada’s predecessor and the discovery that the Taliban’s founder Mullah Omar had been killed in secret.

Akhundzada’s day-to-day work is still largely unknown, with his public visibility mostly limited to the release of annual messages during Islamic holidays.

The Taliban leader has never made a public appearance and his whereabouts are mostly unknown, except from a single photograph released by the Taliban.

The organization has been tight-lipped about Akhundzada’s actions since taking control of Kabul in mid-August.

When asked about Akhundzada’s whereabouts, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid assured reporters this week, “You will see him soon, God willing.”

The continued silence comes while Taliban leaders have lectured freely in Kabul mosques, visited with opposition groups, and even chatted with Afghan cricket authorities in recent days.

The Taliban have a long history of concealing their supreme leader.

Mullah Mohammad Omar, the group’s enigmatic founder, was known for his hermit habits and rarely visited Kabul during the group’s rule in the 1990s.

Instead, Omar remained mostly hidden in his Kandahar complex, refusing even to interact with visiting delegations.

Nonetheless, his word was law, and no single figure has emerged to command the movement with equal authority.

According to Laurel Miller of the International Crisis Group’s Asia program, Akhundzada “appears to have chosen a reclusive approach similar” to Omar’s.

Miller speculated that the secrecy could be motivated by security concerns, citing the killing of his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, by a US drone strike.

“A Taliban spokesman has stated that their leader will appear shortly, and he may be doing so to allay fears of his death,” Miller told AFP.

“However, it’s possible that after demonstrating himself, he’ll withdraw and exercise his authority elsewhere. Brief News from Washington Newsday.