What Exactly Are Royal Perks? Customers of Burger King can take advantage of a rewards program that allows them to get free food.

Burger King is introducing its new Royal Perks rewards program across the country in an effort to improve sales and reward loyal customers.

By October, two-thirds of its eateries will be offering consumer benefits.

The service, which was first tested in a few markets in February, is now available for orders placed through the Burger King app. Users can enroll in the loyalty program by sending a text message, scanning a QR code, or using a shortcode.

Customers will receive “10 crowns” for every $1 spent, allowing them to enjoy complimentary goodies such as larger fries and drinks. Customers can also use their points to get free food from the menu.

Burger King’s chief marketing officer, Ellie Doty, told Nation’s Restaurant News, “Customers are looking forward to having things and menus that are unique to them and more beneficial to them.” “They anticipate being rewarded today for their brand loyalty and frequency of use. I believe this is more true today than it was even two years ago, because customers expect brands to understand their past habits in order to improve their future experiences.”

“We want to make sure that our reward program is as simple as possible and that it truly improves our guests’ experience rather than adding a new step,” Doty explained.

The pandemic sped up online orders by encouraging Burger King’s rivals, McDonald’s and Wendy’s, to launch their own loyalty systems. Digital orders increased by 124 percent in the year ended in March, according to market researcher NPD Group, as reported by CNBC.

“I think especially as we’ve all gone through the pandemic, we know that a lot of digital-enabled habits ramped up pretty quickly, and we believe this is one that we believe will stay,” Doty told the publication. “Guests are recognizing the convenience and benefits of participating in loyalty programs.”

Burger King reported a 13 percent increase in same-store sales in the last quarter, compared to a 9.9% reduction in same-store sales a year ago. McDonald’s and Wendy’s have seen increased traffic in recent months as all three burger giants seek to expand their operations following the lockdowns.

