What Does the $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Contain? Taking a Look at How Money Is Spent

After extensive talks on the mechanics of how roads, bridges, water, broadband, and other infrastructure projects would be paid, the Senate announced an agreement on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package on Sunday.

Over the next five years, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will include $548 billion in new investment. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the final vote will take place in “a few days.”

Every year, the American Society of Civil Engineers assigns infrastructure grades. The United States scored a C- in 2021.

The agreement represents the largest federal investment in public transportation and clean water.

Transportation

Infrastructure of Other Types

The initiative will be funded through a combination of sources, including repurposing unspent pandemic emergency relief funding and bitcoin tax enforcement.

The plan’s purpose is to enhance transportation, rehabilitate roads and bridges, and cut carbon emissions in order to limit climate change’s effects.