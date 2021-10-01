What Does Navient’s Exit From The Student Loan Business Mean For Your Loans?

Navient revealed on Tuesday that it is looking to quit the student loan servicing market and is in talks with the Department of Education to make the transition as painless as possible.

Navient is slated to transfer its operations to Maximus, another company with contracts with the Education Department, covering the accounts of 5.6 million borrowers who owe a total of $283 billion in student debt.

Navient has been sued by federal authorities and state attorneys general over the years for processing payments inappropriately. Any impropriety on the part of the corporation is denied.

What impact will the move out of the student loan business have on borrowers who are now served by Navient?

The accuracy of information when loans are moved is one of the primary concerns for borrowers.

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education specialist, told CNBC that students should write down their existing information so they may compare it to what is on file with a new supplier.

Get a list of all your debts, including payment history, current loan balances, interest rates, and monthly loan payment amount, according to Kantrowitz.

Kantrowitz also cautions that problems can arise at any stage throughout a changeover. As a result, a borrower should double-check their contact information to ensure they don’t miss any important communications from Navient or their new supplier.

It is unlikely that a current student loan repayment plan or choice will be drastically altered unless something goes wrong during the transition.

The payment moratorium enacted by former President Donald Trump and extended by President Joe Biden will stay in force for students with federal loans until February 1, 2022.

Borrowers are in the best position to determine how they will repay their loans after the moratorium ends while it is still in effect. If you stay unemployed, you may be able to request a forbearance or delay of payments, which will most likely be passed on to Navient’s replacement by the time the business transfer is completed.