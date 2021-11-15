What Does Burger King’s Parent Company Get Out Of The $1 Billion Firehouse Subs Deal?

Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International (QSR), has agreed to buy Firehouse Subs for $1 billion in cash.

The addition of Firehouse Subs to RBI’s current restaurant portfolio will add 1,200 restaurant sites to the company’s already booming real estate footprint, according to the company.

In 2021, the sandwich chain is predicted to generate $1.1 billion in revenue, with comparable sales rising 20% from 2019.

“With RBI’s development expertise, global franchisee network, and diaspora, we see significant potential to accelerate Firehouse Subs’ U.S. and overseas expansion.”