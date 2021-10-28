What Does Big Oil’s Testimony on Climate Change Disinformation Mean for the Green Economy?

Executives from some of the world’s top oil firms will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday to face questions about the industry’s alleged efforts to obfuscate science on the role of fossil fuels in global warming for the first time.

Memos received from businesses such as Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell demonstrate that since the 1980s, oil companies have had scientific knowledge of the harmful effects of fossil fuel pollution. Despite this, firms are accused of spreading misinformation about the dangers of their products through lobbying campaigns and secretly supporting studies targeted at refuting climate change data.

These initiatives have lately come under increased scrutiny following a Greenpeace U.K. investigation that drew further attention to the subject.

Keith McCoy, a senior director in Exxon’s Washington, D.C. government affairs division, was interviewed over Zoom by an undercover Greenpeace journalist. During this discussion, McCoy stated that the firm collaborated with “shadow groups” to obstruct early climate change efforts and that it also “fought” some of the science.

Following the publication of this report, California Congressman Ro Khanna, who chairs the Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on Environment, told Greenpeace that he intended to call Exxon and its peers before Congress to answer questions. With this opportunity in front of him, he told The Washington Newsday that he believes the hearings would be a watershed event in public opinion.

“Most Americans are unaware that these corporations have engaged in or are continuing to engage in climate denial. When people are made aware of it, the polling shows that they are astonished and opposed to it “Khanna explained. “What we need to do is expose these firms in order to begin to change public opinion in the United States.” Khanna hopes that by holding these businesses accountable in front of the public, they will be “incentivized to halt their disinformation and lobbying and genuinely change their actions.” Unlike in the past, when oil companies did their own public relations and lobbying, today they choose to outsource some of these activities to trade associations like the American Petroleum Institute (API), a nonprofit that does congressional lobbying and has nearly $239 million in revenue, according to its most recent tax filing.

McCoy referred to companies like API as the oil industry's during his interview with Greenpeace.