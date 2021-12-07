What Does A US Diplomatic Boycott Mean For The Olympics?

The US has launched a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of China’s human rights record, notably its treatment of Muslim minorities, which the US considers genocide.

The Biden administration will not send any US diplomatic or other governmental personnel to the Games as part of the boycott.

Olympic hosts have always reaped the benefits of worldwide attention, which frequently involves visits from foreign leaders and officials.

For example, during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, US President George W. Bush cheered for Team USA.

However, claims that China has subjected Muslim minorities in its Xinjiang region to mass incarceration, forced labor, and other abuses make a US official’s presence in the Beijing stands in February politically unacceptable.

The boycott should relieve domestic US pressure on Biden to send a message to China while without penalizing American athletes or severing already strained ties between the two countries.

So it’s a snub, but one with far less venom than the full boycott supported by some prominent US lawmakers and civil rights organizations, which would prevent athletes, coaches, and team officials from participating.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated that US athletes are free to compete and that “we will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home” after the boycott was announced.

Members of Team USA, their coaches, trainers, and other personnel will continue to get consular and diplomatic security assistance, according to a state department spokesperson, and their Chinese hosts are not expected to treat them any differently.

In any case, major politicians rarely attend the Winter Games, and due to rigorous Covid procedures, attendance is likely to be further limited.

Although no such plans have been publicized, key US allies Britain, Australia, and Canada are apparently considering it. All three countries’ relations with Beijing have deteriorated considerably in recent years.

However, China’s expanding global economic and political weight is projected to prevent most other countries from participating.

Individual Olympians will have the freedom to speak out while in Beijing, so China will not be immune to criticism during the Games.

After Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai revealed sexual assault allegations against a former top Communist Party leader, the potential for athlete criticism became evident.

After Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai revealed sexual assault allegations against a former top Communist Party leader, the potential for athlete criticism became evident.

Her subsequent disappearance from public view for three weeks prompted major tennis stars and the Women's Tennis Association to express concern for her safety.