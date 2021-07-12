What do we know about the investigation into Haiti’s President’s assassination?

Despite a succession of arrests by Haitian police, the assassination of President Jovenel Moise less than a week ago remains a mystery.

Here’s what we know about the inquiry so far.

Police have focused their attention on a Haitian national arrested on Sunday, claiming he had “political aims” and accusing him of recruiting the shooters who shot and killed Moise in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian doctor living in Florida, is 63 years old. According to Haitian national police chief Leon Charles, he landed in the country via private jet last month with a group of Colombian nationals with the intended objective of “arresting the president.”

The Colombians were supposed to provide security for Sanon at first, but “then the purpose changed,” according to Charles.

Sanon, who has a Twitter account with the same name and touts himself as a doctor who “plays a part in guiding Haiti through a life of positive action and total integrity,” had little information available.

Sanon portrays himself as a prospective leader in several videos made to a YouTube channel under his name in 2011, criticizing poverty and corruption in Haiti.

“Where have all of Haiti’s leaders gone?” He inquires. “Nowhere. Do you have any idea why? Because they’re crooked.”

Links to foreign actors are found throughout the investigation, from a doctor living in the United States to a group of majority-Colombian “mercenaries.”

On Sunday, Haitian police announced the arrest of 21 persons, including 18 Colombians and three Haitians, two of whom had dual citizenship with the United States.

The majority of those detained, according to Bogota, were former members of the Colombian military, who would have been highly trained and experienced after decades of combating guerrilla terrorists and drug traffickers in the country.

Sanon is accused of enlisting his 26-member support crew through CTU, a Venezuelan security firm based in Florida.

One lady, who claimed to be one of the men arrested, said her husband had been approached by a company offering a $2,700 monthly salary in exchange for joining the force.

Haiti, which was controlled by the US from 1915 to 1934, has requested American troops’ assistance in protecting critical areas, but Washington has declined.

Following the wave of arrests, Haitian authorities must still identify – and prove – a motive for the attack.

If Sanon’s involvement is verified, investigators must assess whether the doctor was the plot’s mastermind or if another individual is playing a more crucial role. Brief News from Washington Newsday.