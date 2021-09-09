What Do Twitter’s ‘Communities’ Mean? Users With Similar Interests Will Be Connected via a New Feature.

For threatening election workers and elected officials, only four Trump supporters were arrested.

In the United States, over a hundred people have threatened violence against poll workers and officials, motivated by false claims of widespread election fraud in 2020. Only four of those people have been detained, according to a recent Reuters report, and none have been convicted.

The threats are part of a “unprecedented campaign of intimidation” spurred by Republican former President Donald Trump’s phony election fraud allegations.

Reuters recorded 102 threats of death or violence against over 40 election officials and employees in eight hotly contested battleground states during the 2020 election. The targets ranged from low-level electoral workers to state secretaries.

“Each threat was precise enough to place a reasonable person in fear of bodily injury or death,” according to Reuters, which is the basic legal bar for prosecution. Misogynistic and racial insults, particularly those directed at children and other family members, were common among the threats. All of the threats were reported to the relevant authorities.

Only four people were arrested as a result of the threats, according to news reports and police data. According to the outlet, it’s probable that more arrests took place but were not reported.

Officials mislabeling threats as “free speech” protected by the First Amendment have hampered such arrests, as have people masking their names. As a type of political speech, violent threats are not protected by the Constitution.

According to the FBI, arrests have also been hampered by a lack of information sharing between local law enforcement and federal officials. Some legal officials, according to Reuters, do not take the threats seriously or are confused if their punishment falls under local or federal jurisdiction.

According to John Keller, chairman of a Justice Department task group looking into threats against poll workers, federal officials lack the “infrastructure” to cope with the sudden increase in threats. According to him, most investigations begin when people who have received threats report them to federal authorities.

Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said her family and her husband’s colleagues had received many death threats since her husband verified now-President Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia. Despite the bomb threat and murder threats, no one has been arrested.

“Look at how many individuals were detained on January 6,” said Tricia Raffensperger, referring to the number of insurrectionists arrested at the US Capitol. The following is a condensed version of the data.