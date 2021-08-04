What Bernie Sanders Thinks Of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has stated that if a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is passed, he will support a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Sanders has long supported a number of policy initiatives in the reconciliation package, including expanding Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing care, supporting childcare, healthcare, and education, and tackling climate change.

Senators completed and revealed the full language of the bipartisan plan on Sunday, which will allow more than $500 billion in additional infrastructure funding. After examining “any relevant modifications,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer believes the bill will pass in a “matter of days.”

In an interview with Krystal Ball, Sanders said, “I am willing to go along with the bipartisan plan if there is 100 percent agreement on the part of the Democrats who are negotiating this that they are going to go along with the reconciliation package.”

“Unless there is a reconciliation measure, there will not be a bipartisan bill,” he stated.

Sanders said the investments in the bipartisan bill are rational because they will support roads, bridges, water, and broadband, but he did have some criticisms for the bill.

Working parents paying 1/3 of their salary in child care expenditures strikes me as completely ludicrous.

We will combat the child care problem by pushing to ensure that no working family pays more than 7% of their income for this essential necessity.

“This method doesn’t make much sense; there are needs out there. Should we invest extensively in reconstructing our crumbling infrastructure, which includes roads, bridges, water, and broadband? Of course, we should go ahead and do it. Sanders stated, “My ideal would have been to do it in one bill.”

“The way things are going to be funded does not make a lot of sense to me,” Sanders continued, “and the reason for that is that Republicans don’t want to raise any taxes on the affluent or huge corporations.”

Sanders also chastised the new bill’s privatization of some of the country’s infrastructure.

“It’s a pretty silly concept to privatize infrastructure by handing over highways, bridges, and parking meters to the private sector,” he remarked.

Imagine if every working-class family in our nation had access to free pre-kindergarten? That’s incredible! A government that truly responds to its citizens’ demands. That’s correct. Brief News from Washington Newsday.