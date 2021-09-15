What Are the Numbers of Disney Stores Left? [Complete List of Locations That Are Still Open]

Disney (DIS) has been consolidating its physical sites in recent months in order to focus on its online presence, and several of its stores will close for the final time on Wednesday.

In March, the entertainment company stated that at least 60 of its retail sites in North America would close by 2021. At the time, the corporation had around 300 outlets around the world.

The closures will not effect its 600 stores inside Disney theme parks or Target stores, with whom it recently announced plans to expand its collaboration to include 100 more shop-in-shop locations by the end of 2021.

According to USA Today, the retail storefronts that Disney is eliminating will leave the company with around two dozen locations. According to the Disney store locator, the corporation will close two more locations on or before Sept. 22 in Sacramento, California, and McLean, Virginia, as reported by the news outlet.

“While customer behavior has shifted toward online purchasing, the worldwide epidemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, Disney president of consumer products, games, and publishing, said in a statement regarding the store closures.

According to the Disney store finder and USA Today, the following stores are still operating as of Tuesday:

California

Florida

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey is a state in the United States.

New York is a city in the United States.

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina is a state in the United States.

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Disney’s stock was trading at $181.40 at 9:39 a.m. ET on Wednesday, down $1.00, or 0.55 percent.