What Are The Key Issues In The Biden-Xi Summit?

Here are some of the hot topics that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may discuss during their virtual summit, ranging from Taiwan to Covid and the South China Sea.

The summit will begin at 8:45 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, which is 7:45 p.m. in Washington.

In recent months, relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated due to the self-rule of Taiwan.

China has increased its military presence near the island, with a record number of jets breaching its air defense zone in October.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has threatened to reclaim the island by force if necessary.

