WeWork’s stock rises in its Nasdaq debut.

On Thursday, the office-sharing business WeWork had a good Wall Street debut, two years after a prior attempt failed spectacularly.

The venture’s stock jumped over 10% to $11.39 shortly after midday, giving it a market worth of about $9 billion.

The increase comes just two days after shareholders of BowX, a special-purpose acquisition company, approved to merge with WeWork.

The ticker “We” is used to trade shares on Nasdaq.

WeWork, which started off catering to youthful freelancers, has shifted its attention to enterprises with more than 500 employees searching for space in urban areas.

Sandeep Mathrani, the company’s chief executive since February 2000 and a real estate veteran, has managed a massive cost-cutting program that has resulted in the elimination of thousands of positions and a reduction in the number of leases.

WeWork made $658 million in revenue from July to September, yet the company is still losing money. The company, which employs 762 people in 38 countries and 150 cities, expects to break even in the first quarter of next year.

WeWork is hoping to move past the antics and volatile personality of Adam Neumann, the co-founder and ex-boss who took the firm to the brink of bankruptcy.

The action comes two years after the company went into a dramatic downward spiral that resulted in the cancellation of its planned IPO and the acceptance of a rescue from SoftBank, a Japanese investment firm.