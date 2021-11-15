WeWork’s loss has shrunk, and its stock has risen.

WeWork, an office-sharing company, posted a reduced quarterly loss on Monday, citing another modest climb in occupancy levels as a reason for the stock’s rise.

WeWork, which announced results for the first time as a publicly traded firm, said the third quarter “saw a continuation of the great momentum observed in the second quarter of 2021” as more people return to work and the pandemic’s harshest effects fade.

After bottoming out at 45 percent late last year, total occupancy increased to 56 percent in the third quarter, up from 50 percent the previous year.

The rise continued into October, with occupancy reaching 59 percent, according to the business.

