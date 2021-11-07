Western Sahara is ‘not negotiable,’ according to Morocco’s King.

Morocco’s King Mohamed VI warned Saturday that the disputed area of Western Sahara is “not negotiable,” as tensions with Algeria grew.

In a televised statement, the monarch stated, “Today, as in the past, Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara will never be up for negotiation.”

Morocco considers the former Spanish colony to be its own independent entity, while Algeria supports Western Sahara’s Polisario Front in the struggle.

“If we engage in negotiations, it is primarily to find a peaceful resolution to this fake regional issue,” the king explained.

Algeria accused Morocco of killing three Algerian citizens in a strike on their trucks on a desert roadway through a Polisario-controlled section of the region on Wednesday.

Morocco has not responded to the allegations formally, but an informed source stated the country “has never targeted and would never target Algerian citizens, regardless of the circumstances or provocations.”

“If Algeria wants conflict, Morocco doesn’t,” the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Morocco controls 80% of the Western Sahara, which has huge phosphate riches and good Atlantic fishing areas.

Algeria has long hosted and backed the Polisario Front, which seeks full independence for the area and has called for a UN-supervised vote on self-determination, as stipulated in a 1991 ceasefire agreement.

After Moroccan forces broke up a roadblock of a roadway into Mauritania that the independence movement said was established in violation of the ceasefire, the Polisario proclaimed the ceasefire “null and void” in November.

According to an informed Moroccan source, the Polisario has launched repeated attacks on Moroccan forces since then, killing six Moroccan soldiers.

Tensions between Morocco and Algeria became even higher in August, when Algeria severed diplomatic ties with Rabat, citing “hostile measures” that Morocco rejected.

Morocco normalized diplomatic relations with Israel in December last year as part of the so-called Abraham Accords, which were sponsored by the United States and recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Algeria’s state energy company, Sonatrach, was told last Sunday to halt utilizing a pipeline that runs through Morocco for gas exports to Spain.

In 1975, Hassan II, the present king’s father, dispatched 350,000 civilian volunteers into the territory on the legendary Green March to stake Morocco’s claim.

The king’s speech on Saturday celebrated the 46th anniversary of the speech.

It also occurred barely over a week after the UN Security Council, on October 29, reaffirmed the UN mission in Western Sahara for another year, calling on all parties to resume dialogue toward a solution.

